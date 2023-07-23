Is LTH a Buy, Before Earnings?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $566.85 million. Last quarter, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.14 on estimates of $0.06. The stock rose by 6.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LTH stock has risen by 82.49%.

Is Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LTH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.43, implying upside potential of 0.80% from current levels.

LTH shares have gained about 18.37% in the past six months.

About Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is primarily engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of major metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

