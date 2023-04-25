Is LTC a Buy, Before Earnings?

Ltc Properties (LTC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ltc Properties to post earnings of $0.45 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $33.25 million. Last quarter, Ltc Properties missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.44 on estimates of $0.51. The stock rose by 2.67% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LTC stock has fallen by -1.70%.

Is Ltc Properties Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LTC stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $37.25, implying upside potential of 8.95% from current levels.

LTC shares have lost about -8.97% in the past six months.

About Ltc Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

