Is LRCDF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Laurentian Bank to post earnings of C$1.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$255.4 million. Last quarter, Laurentian Bank beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$1.15 on estimates of C$1.15. The stock fell by -4.31% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LRCDF stock has fallen by -5.95%.

Is Laurentian Bank Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LRCDF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $28.94, implying upside potential of 30.83% from current levels.

LRCDF shares have lost about -7.87% in the past six months.

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Services, Business Services, Business-to-Business (B2B) Bank, and Capital Markets. The Retail Services segment offers savings, investment, and financing products. The Business Services segment caters to the financial needs of business clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, and real estate developers such as leasing solutions, investment, cash management, and international services. The B2B Bank segment supplies banking and financial products to independent financial advisors and non-bank financial Institutions. The Capital Markets segment consists of full-service broker and bank’s capital market activities. The company was founded by Monsignor Ignace Bourget on May 26, 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

