Is LPTH a Buy, Before Earnings?

Lightpath (LPTH) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lightpath to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.17 million. Last quarter, Lightpath beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.03 on estimates of -$0.05. The stock rose by 1.23% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LPTH stock has risen by 14.17%.

About Lightpath

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and Gradium lenses. It supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

