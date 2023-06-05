Is LOVE a Buy, Before Earnings?

The Lovesac Co (LOVE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Co to post earnings of -$0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $133.73 million. Last quarter, The Lovesac Co beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.74 on estimates of $1.73. The stock rose by 12.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LOVE stock has risen by 5.08%.

Is The Lovesac Co Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LOVE stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $53.33, implying upside potential of 130.27% from current levels.

LOVE shares have gained about 1.00% in the past six months.

About The Lovesac Co

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

