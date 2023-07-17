Is LG72 a Buy, Before Earnings?

Lagercrantz Group AB Class B (LG72) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lagercrantz Group AB Class B to post earnings of SEK0.93 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK2.01 billion. Last quarter, Lagercrantz Group AB Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.03 on estimates of SEK1.09. The stock rose by 2.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LG72 stock has risen by 13.76%.

About Lagercrantz Group AB Class B

Lagercrantz Group AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the electronics and communications industry. Business activity of the group is divided into four segments namely Electronics division, Mechatronics division, Communications division, and Niche Products division. Geographically, it operates in the region of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, UK, Germany and internationally. The firm derives the majority of revenue through Mechatronics division which sells electric and electro-mechanical products and offers electric connection systems and customized production of cable harnesses, as well as develops support brackets and masts.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.