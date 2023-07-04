Is LEVI a Buy, Before Earnings?

Levi Strauss (LEVI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/06/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.34 billion. Last quarter, Levi Strauss beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.34 on estimates of $0.32. The stock fell by -16.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LEVI stock has fallen by -5.82%.

Is Levi Strauss Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LEVI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $17.88, implying upside potential of 24.17% from current levels.

LEVI shares have lost about -11.22% in the past six months.

About Levi Strauss

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

