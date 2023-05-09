Is LCTX a Buy, Before Earnings?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.21 million. Last quarter, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.03 on estimates of -$0.04. The stock fell by -2.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LCTX stock has risen by 21.14%.

Is Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LCTX stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $5.25, implying upside potential of 252.35% from current levels.

LCTX shares have gained about 19.20% in the past six months.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery. Its cell replacement platform creates new cells and tissues with its pluripotent and progenitor cell technologies. The company’s cell and drug delivery programs are based upon its proprietary HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology. It engages in the research and development of regenerative medicine or therapeutic products for advancement in the field of oncology, orthopedics, retinal and neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, blood plasma volume expansion, diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer and hydrogel products that may be used in surgery and products for human embryonic stem cell research. The company was founded by Judith Segall, Hal Sternberg, Paul E. Segall and Harold D. Waitz on November 30, 1990 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

