Is LBC a Buy, Before Earnings?

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Luther Burbank Corporation to post earnings of $0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $32.61 million. Last quarter, Luther Burbank Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.26 on estimates of $0.22. The stock rose by 0.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LBC stock has fallen by -10.79%.

About Luther Burbank Corporation

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

