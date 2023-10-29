Is KNSA a Buy, Before Earnings?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Class A (KNSA) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Class A to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $64.56 million. Last quarter, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.21 on estimates of -$0.14. The stock rose by 30.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KNSA stock has risen by 5.61%.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Class A

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, KPL-716, KPL-045, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason, and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

