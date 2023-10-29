Is KNRRY a Buy, Before Earnings?

Knorr-Bremse AG Unsponsored ADR (KNRRY) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Knorr-Bremse AG Unsponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.04 billion. Last quarter, Knorr-Bremse AG Unsponsored ADR missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.20 on estimates of $0.22. The stock rose by 3.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KNRRY stock has risen by 6.18%.

About Knorr-Bremse AG Unsponsored ADR

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Germany based company engaged in the development, production, marketing and servicing of state-of-the-art brake systems. It also supplies additional safety-critical sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates its business activities in two business divisions including Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. Its product portfolio includes brake control, brake system, steering, and electronic leveling control, intelligent entrance systems, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, auxiliary power supply systems, control components, and windscreen wiper systems.

