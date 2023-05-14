Is KMDA a Buy, Before Earnings?

Kamada Ltd (KMDA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kamada Ltd to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $34.3 million. Last quarter, Kamada Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.08 on estimates of $0.07. The stock rose by 2.58% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KMDA stock has risen by 15.66%.

About Kamada Ltd

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Proprietary Products segment and the Distribution segment. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

