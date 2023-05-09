Is KDDIY a Buy, Before Earnings?

Kddi Corp. (KDDIY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kddi Corp. to post earnings of $0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $10.99 billion. Last quarter, Kddi Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.31 on estimates of $0.33. The stock rose by 0.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KDDIY stock has risen by 2.87%.

About Kddi Corp.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, Global Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides mobile and fixed-line communications services to individual customers. The Value Services segment provides content, settlement, and other services. The Business Services segment provides cloud-based solutions for the use of mobile handsets such as smartphones, tablets, and networks. The Global Services segment provides one-stop information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and cloud services. The Others segment handles construction and maintenance of facilities, call centers, research, and advanced technology development. Its brands include au brand mobile communication, au HIKARI, FIFTH and CATV services. The company was founded by Kazuo Inamori on June 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

