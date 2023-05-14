Is JHIUF a Buy, Before Earnings?

James Hardie Industries plc (JHIUF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect James Hardie Industries plc to post earnings of $0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $903.44 million. Last quarter, James Hardie Industries plc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.29 on estimates of $0.36.

Year-to-date, JHIUF stock has risen by 23.14%.

Is James Hardie Industries plc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for JHIUF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $23.80, implying upside potential of 10.70% from current levels.

JHIUF shares have gained about 10.26% in the past six months.

About James Hardie Industries plc

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backerboard. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses and Research and Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories in the United States. The International Fiber Cement segment comprises of all fiber cement products manufactured in Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, and sold in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East, and various Pacific Islands. The Other Businesses segment focuses in the certain non-fiber cement manufacturing and sales activities in North America, including fiberglass windows. The Research and Development segment represents the cost incurred by the research and development centers. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.