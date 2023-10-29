Is JBLU a Buy, Before Earnings?

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corp to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.38 billion. Last quarter, JetBlue Airways Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.45 on estimates of $0.45. The stock fell by -8.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JBLU stock has fallen by -36.46%.

Is JetBlue Airways Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for JBLU stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $5.75, implying upside potential of 39.23% from current levels.

JBLU shares have lost about -42.16% in the past six months.

About JetBlue Airways Corp

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The company offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom. JetBlue Airways was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August, 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.