Is ISRG a Buy, Before Earnings?

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $1.33 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.74 billion. Last quarter, Intuitive Surgical beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.23 on estimates of $1.20. The stock rose by 10.88% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ISRG stock has risen by 33.21%.

Is Intuitive Surgical Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ISRG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $333.67, implying downside potential of -5.70% from current levels.

ISRG shares have gained about 38.03% in the past six months.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. manufactures and develops robotic-assisted products, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system and related instruments and accessories, to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

