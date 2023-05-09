Is ISR a Buy, Before Earnings?

IsoRay Inc (ISR) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect IsoRay Inc to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.3 million. Last quarter, IsoRay Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.02 on estimates of -$0.01.

Year-to-date, ISR stock has risen by 60.00%.

About IsoRay Inc

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

