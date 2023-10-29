Is IPCO a Buy, Before Earnings?

International Petroleum Co (IPCO) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect International Petroleum Co to post earnings of $0.39 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $244.05 million. Last quarter, International Petroleum Co missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.24 on estimates of $0.29. The stock fell by -2.67% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IPCO stock has fallen by -2.85%.

Is International Petroleum Co Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for IPCO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$17.78, implying upside potential of 24.34% from current levels.

IPCO shares have gained about 8.09% in the past six months.

About International Petroleum Co

International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Malaysia, France, and the Netherlands. It is based in Canada and derives revenue from the sales of gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of crude oil.

