Is IBTX a Buy, Before Earnings?

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $150.83 million. Last quarter, Independent Bank Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.20 on estimates of $1.28. The stock fell by -3.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, IBTX stock has fallen by -31.51%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals, and individual through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The firm’s services include checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management. The company was founded on September 20, 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

