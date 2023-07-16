Is HWC a Buy, Before Earnings?

Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp to post earnings of $1.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $364.5 million. Last quarter, Hancock Whitney Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.45 on estimates of $1.43. The stock rose by 3.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HWC stock has fallen by -13.27%.

Is Hancock Whitney Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HWC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $44.80, implying upside potential of 8.26% from current levels.

HWC shares have lost about -17.65% in the past six months.

About Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

