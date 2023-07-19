Is HTH a Buy, Before Earnings?

Hilltop (HTH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.40 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $303.02 million. Last quarter, Hilltop beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.40 on estimates of $0.25. The stock rose by 3.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HTH stock has risen by 9.90%.

Is Hilltop Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HTH stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $31.00, implying downside potential of -5.05% from current levels.

HTH shares have gained about 10.23% in the past six months.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, PrimeLending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.