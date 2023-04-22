Is HOPE a Buy, Before Earnings?

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $152.28 million. Last quarter, Hope Bancorp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.43 on estimates of $0.45. The stock fell by -4.88% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HOPE stock has fallen by -23.52%.

Is Hope Bancorp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HOPE stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $12.50, implying upside potential of 29.00% from current levels.

HOPE shares have lost about -24.83% in the past six months.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

