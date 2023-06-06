Is HOFT a Buy, Before Earnings?

Hooker Furniture (HOFT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hooker Furniture to post earnings of $0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $121.92 million. Last quarter, Hooker Furniture missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.60 on estimates of $0.07. The stock fell by -1.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HOFT stock has fallen by -14.16%.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Casegoods, Upholstered and All Other. Its major casegoods product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand, and youth furniture sold under the Opus Designs by Hooker brand. The company designs and markets its furniture, both as stand-alone products and as part of a group of products within multi-piece groups or broader collections offering a unifying style, design theme and finish. Its collections include offerings, such as Abbott Place, Beladora, Harbour Pointe and Sanctuary collections. The company’s residential upholstered seating companies, include Bradington-Young LLC, a specialist in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, and Sam Moore Furniture LLC, a specialist in upscale occasional chairs, settees and sectional seating with an emphasis on cover-to-frame customization. Its customers include independent furniture stores, specialty retailers, department stores, catalog and internet merchants, interior designers and national and regional chains. Hooker Furniture was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

