Is HFWA a Buy, Before Earnings?

Heritage Financial (HFWA) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.48 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $64.99 million. Last quarter, Heritage Financial missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.58 on estimates of $0.60. The stock fell by -1.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HFWA stock has fallen by -41.87%.

Is Heritage Financial Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HFWA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $24.00, implying upside potential of 37.61% from current levels.

HFWA shares have lost about -37.80% in the past six months.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.