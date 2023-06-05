Is HCP a Buy, Before Earnings?

Hashicorp, Inc. Class A (HCP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hashicorp, Inc. Class A to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $133.14 million. Last quarter, Hashicorp, Inc. Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.07 on estimates of -$0.23. The stock fell by -6.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HCP stock has risen by 33.80%.

Is Hashicorp, Inc. Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HCP stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $36.82, implying upside potential of 6.17% from current levels.

HCP shares have gained about 32.82% in the past six months.

About Hashicorp, Inc. Class A

HashiCorp Inc is engaged in solving the infrastructure challenges of cloud adoption by enabling an operating model that unlocks the full potential of modern public and private clouds. Its cloud operating model provides consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automate the processes involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its main commercial products are Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad.

