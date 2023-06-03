Is GTLB a Buy, Before Earnings?

Gitlab, Inc. Class A (GTLB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/05/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Gitlab, Inc. Class A to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $117.84 million. Last quarter, Gitlab, Inc. Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.03 on estimates of -$0.14. The stock fell by -23.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GTLB stock has fallen by -23.22%.

Is Gitlab, Inc. Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GTLB stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $44.29, implying upside potential of 31.31% from current levels.

GTLB shares have lost about -18.27% in the past six months.

About Gitlab, Inc. Class A

GitLab Inc is the DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

