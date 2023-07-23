Is GPFOY a Buy, Before Earnings?

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV (ADR) (GPFOY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV (ADR) to post earnings of $0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $648.16 million. Last quarter, Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV (ADR) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.35 on estimates of $0.30. The stock fell by -1.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GPFOY stock has risen by 46.23%.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV (ADR)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services. The company was founded on May 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Mexico.

