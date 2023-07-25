Is GLOP a Buy, Before Earnings?

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to post earnings of $0.44 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $90.2 million. Last quarter, GasLog Partners LP beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.62 on estimates of $0.50. The stock rose by 0.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GLOP stock has risen by 109.47%.

About GasLog Partners LP

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Monaco.

