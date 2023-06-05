Is GEF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Greif Class A (GEF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Greif Class A to post earnings of $1.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.42 billion. Last quarter, Greif Class A missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.06 on estimates of $1.21. The stock fell by -10.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GEF stock has fallen by -7.01%.

Is Greif Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GEF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $72.67, implying upside potential of 17.53% from current levels.

GEF shares have lost about -9.63% in the past six months.

About Greif Class A

Greif, Inc. engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing. The Paper Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers and other corrugated products to customers in North America. The Flexible Products and Services segment involves the production and sale of flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services on a global basis and the sale of industrial and consumer shipping sacks and multiwall bag products in North America. The Land Management segment involves the management and sale of timber. This segment focuses on the active harvesting and regeneration of the company’s U.S. timber properties. The company was founded by William Greif and Albert Vanderwyst in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, OH.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.