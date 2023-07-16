Is FULT a Buy, Before Earnings?

Fulton Financial (FULT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $270.59 million. Last quarter, Fulton Financial missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.39 on estimates of $0.48. The stock fell by -2.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FULT stock has fallen by -25.20%.

Is Fulton Financial Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FULT stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $14.83, implying upside potential of 20.67% from current levels.

FULT shares have lost about -25.24% in the past six months.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

