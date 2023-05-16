Is FREQ a Buy, Before Earnings?

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/18/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.42 per share. Last quarter, Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.49 on estimates of -$0.63. The stock fell by -4.84% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FREQ stock has fallen by -91.09%.

About Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of small molecule drugs that activate progenitor cells within the body to restore healthy tissue. The company was founded by Robert S. Langer, Jr., David L. Lucchino, Christopher Loose and Will J. McLean in November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

