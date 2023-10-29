Is FNXTF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Fenix Outdoor International AG Series B (FNXTF) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Fenix Outdoor International AG Series B to post earnings of €2.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €229 million. Last quarter, Fenix Outdoor International AG Series B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.09 on estimates of €0.56. The stock fell by -3.06% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FNXTF stock has risen by 14.13%.

About Fenix Outdoor International AG Series B

Fenix Outdoor International AG designs and sells products for outdoor activities. It operates with two business segments, Brands and Retail. The Brands segment develops and markets outdoor products under the Fjallraven, Tierra, Primus, Hanwag, and Brunton brand names. The Retail segment operates outdoors retail chains under the Naturkompaniet, Partioaitta, and Globetrotter names. Fenix offers products such as backpacks, sleeping bags, tents, stoves, lanterns, apparel, outdoor shoes and boots, compasses, portable power. The business of the company is operated in various geographical region which include Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Benelux, North America and other countries.

