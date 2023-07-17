Is FMAO a Buy, Before Earnings?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. to post earnings of $0.45 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $25.25 million. Last quarter, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.48 on estimates of $0.54. The stock rose by 3.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FMAO stock has fallen by -16.10%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. It also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

