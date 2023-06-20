Is FDS a Buy, Before Earnings?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Pre-Earnings

Is FDS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Factset Research (FDS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/22/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Factset Research to post earnings of $3.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $527.56 million. Last quarter, Factset Research beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.80 on estimates of $3.70. The stock fell by -5.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FDS stock has risen by 5.40%.

Is Factset Research Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FDS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $431.00, implying upside potential of 2.40% from current levels.

FDS shares have gained about 6.44% in the past six months.

About Factset Research

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. provides integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry services for the investment and corporate communities. The company operates its business through the following segments: Research, Analytics & Trading, Wealth, and Content & Technology Solutions. The Research Solutions segment focuses on company analysis, idea generation, and research management. The tools within Research provide solutions to analyze public and private companies, generate ideas and discover opportunities with its proprietary data. It also allows users to monitor the global markets, to gain industry and market insights, and to collaborate on and share information across teams. The Analytics & Trading Solutions Analytics segment addresses processes around portfolio analytics, risk management and performance measurement and attribution. It also focuses on client reporting, portfolio construction, trade execution and order management. The Wealth Solutions segment is specific to the wealth management industry and creates offerings that enable wealth professionals across an entire enterprise, including home office, advisory, and client engagement. The Content & Technology Solutions segment focuses on delivering value to its clients in the way they want to consume it. Its goal is to reduce the number of customizations by standardizing and bundling its proprietary data into data feeds. FactSet Research Systems was founded by Howard E. Wille and Charles J. Snyder in September 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FDS

FactSet reinstated with a Neutral at BofA
The FlyFactSet reinstated with a Neutral at BofA
5d ago
FDS
FactSet Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
FDS
FactSet Increases Dividend
FDS
More FDS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FDS

FactSet reinstated with a Neutral at BofA
The FlyFactSet reinstated with a Neutral at BofA
5d ago
FDS
FactSet Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
Press ReleasesFactSet Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
26d ago
FDS
FactSet Increases Dividend
Press ReleasesFactSet Increases Dividend
2M ago
FDS
More FDS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >