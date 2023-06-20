Is FDS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Factset Research (FDS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/22/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Factset Research to post earnings of $3.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $527.56 million. Last quarter, Factset Research beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.80 on estimates of $3.70. The stock fell by -5.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FDS stock has risen by 5.40%.

Is Factset Research Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FDS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $431.00, implying upside potential of 2.40% from current levels.

FDS shares have gained about 6.44% in the past six months.

About Factset Research

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. provides integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry services for the investment and corporate communities. The company operates its business through the following segments: Research, Analytics & Trading, Wealth, and Content & Technology Solutions. The Research Solutions segment focuses on company analysis, idea generation, and research management. The tools within Research provide solutions to analyze public and private companies, generate ideas and discover opportunities with its proprietary data. It also allows users to monitor the global markets, to gain industry and market insights, and to collaborate on and share information across teams. The Analytics & Trading Solutions Analytics segment addresses processes around portfolio analytics, risk management and performance measurement and attribution. It also focuses on client reporting, portfolio construction, trade execution and order management. The Wealth Solutions segment is specific to the wealth management industry and creates offerings that enable wealth professionals across an entire enterprise, including home office, advisory, and client engagement. The Content & Technology Solutions segment focuses on delivering value to its clients in the way they want to consume it. Its goal is to reduce the number of customizations by standardizing and bundling its proprietary data into data feeds. FactSet Research Systems was founded by Howard E. Wille and Charles J. Snyder in September 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

