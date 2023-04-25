Is FBIZ a Buy, Before Earnings?

First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post earnings of $1.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $34.2 million. Last quarter, First Business Financial Services beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.18 on estimates of $1.14. The stock rose by 3.16% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FBIZ stock has fallen by -22.05%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking, and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

