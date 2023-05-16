Is EXP a Buy, Before Earnings?

Eagle Materials (EXP) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $2.30 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $454.48 million. Last quarter, Eagle Materials missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.20 on estimates of $3.23. The stock fell by -3.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EXP stock has risen by 20.39%.

Is Eagle Materials Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EXP stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $163.00, implying upside potential of 2.10% from current levels.

EXP shares have gained about 24.43% in the past six months.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement. The Concrete and Aggregates segment involves mixing cement, sand, gravel, or crushed stone and water to form concrete, which is then sold and distributed to construction contractors. The Gypsum Wallboard segment mines and extracts natural gypsum rock, which is used in the manufacture of gypsum wallboard. The Recycled Paperboard segment processes paper fiber, water, and paper chemicals to form recycled paperboards, then sell them to gypsum wallboard manufacturers. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment produces frac sand used in oil and natural gas exploration, and provides transloading and storage for well servicing companies. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

