Is EQBK a Buy, Before Earnings?

Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Equity Bancshares Inc. to post earnings of $0.69 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $48.12 million. Last quarter, Equity Bancshares Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.77 on estimates of $0.75. The stock fell by -2.69% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EQBK stock has fallen by -25.96%.

About Equity Bancshares Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. It also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

