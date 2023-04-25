Is EME a Buy, Before Earnings?

Emcor Group (EME) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $1.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.87 billion. Last quarter, Emcor Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.63 on estimates of $2.27. The stock rose by 10.63% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EME stock has risen by 8.08%.

Is Emcor Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EME stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $186.50, implying upside potential of 16.76% from current levels.

EME shares have gained about 23.03% in the past six months.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services. The Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment offers systems for electrical power transmission and distribution. The United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment involves systems for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation. The United States Building Services segment consists of those operations which provide a portfolio of services needed to support the operation and maintenance of customers’ facilities. The United States Industrial Services segment covers operations which provide industrial maintenance and services. The United Kingdom Building Services comprises of commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; and facility maintenance and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

