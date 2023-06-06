Is EGHSF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/08/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Enghouse Systems to post earnings of C$0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$111.25 million. Last quarter, Enghouse Systems missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.31 on estimates of C$0.36. The stock fell by -18.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EGHSF stock has risen by 4.41%.

Is Enghouse Systems Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EGHSF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $31.55, implying upside potential of 14.89% from current levels.

EGHSF shares have gained about 21.08% in the past six months.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications. The Asset Management Group segments provides portfolio of products to telecommunication service providers, fleet managements and public safety software solutions for various industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

