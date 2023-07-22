Is DX a Buy, Before Earnings?

Dynex Capital (DX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dynex Capital to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at -$497 thousand. Last quarter, Dynex Capital missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.16 on estimates of $0.26. The stock fell by -0.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DX stock has risen by 6.43%.

Is Dynex Capital Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.25, implying upside potential of 13.28% from current levels.

DX shares have lost about -7.43% in the past six months.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

