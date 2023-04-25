Is DQ a Buy, Before Earnings?

Daqo New Energy (DQ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $4.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $914.78 million. Last quarter, Daqo New Energy missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $4.71 on estimates of $6.35. The stock fell by -1.78% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DQ stock has risen by 7.13%.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon products for the solar cell and module manufacturers. It operates through the Polysilicon and Wafer segment. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

