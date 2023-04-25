Is DLR a Buy, Before Earnings?

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.38 billion. Last quarter, Digital Realty Trust missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.02 on estimates of $0.27. The stock fell by -1.88% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DLR stock has fallen by -1.64%.

Is Digital Realty Trust Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DLR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $113.00, implying upside potential of 15.91% from current levels.

DLR shares have lost about -1.80% in the past six months.

About Digital Realty Trust

California-based Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions for domestic and international customers. The company serves across a variety of industry verticals ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

