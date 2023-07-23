Is DHR a Buy, Before Earnings?

Danaher Corporation (DHR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Danaher Corporation to post earnings of $2.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.12 billion. Last quarter, Danaher Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.36 on estimates of $2.26. The stock fell by -8.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DHR stock has fallen by -3.38%.

Is Danaher Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DHR stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $275.44, implying upside potential of 7.64% from current levels.

DHR shares have lost about -7.42% in the past six months.

About Danaher Corporation

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Danaher Corp. engages in manufacturing, designing and marketing of professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The company operates through three segments, including Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions.

