Is DG a Buy, Before Earnings?

Dollar General Corp (DG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Corp to post earnings of $2.39 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $9.47 billion. Last quarter, Dollar General Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.96 on estimates of $2.95. The stock fell by -2.96% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DG stock has fallen by -16.48%.

Is Dollar General Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $237.15, implying upside potential of 15.63% from current levels.

DG shares have lost about -19.38% in the past six months.

About Dollar General Corp

Based in Tennessee and founded in 1939, Dollar General Corp. is a discount retailer, which provides various merchandise products including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel, in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.