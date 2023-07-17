Is DFS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $3.71 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.88 billion. Last quarter, Discover Financial Services missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.58 on estimates of $3.92. The stock fell by -0.54% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DFS stock has risen by 22.71%.

Is Discover Financial Services Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DFS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $122.64, implying upside potential of 3.44% from current levels.

DFS shares have gained about 13.88% in the past six months.

About Discover Financial Services

Illinois-based Discover Financial Services is a direct banking and payment services company. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.

