Is CZWI a Buy, Before Earnings?

Citizens Community (CZWI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community to post earnings of $0.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $16.15 million. Last quarter, Citizens Community beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.49 on estimates of $0.41. The stock rose by 2.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CZWI stock has fallen by -10.81%.

About Citizens Community

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

