Is CVLG a Buy, Before Earnings?

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $219.87 million. Last quarter, Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.37 on estimates of $1.42. The stock fell by -21.90% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CVLG stock has risen by 4.61%.

Is Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CVLG stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $34.50, implying downside potential of -4.30% from current levels.

CVLG shares have gained about 0.19% in the past six months.

About Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload and Managed Freight segments. The Truckload segment consists of four service offerings: Expedited; Dedicated; Temperature-Controlled; and OTR. The Managed Freight segment is comprised primarily of freight brokerage, transportation management services (TMS), and shuttle and switching services. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

