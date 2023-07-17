Is CVCY a Buy, Before Earnings?

Central Valley Community (CVCY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community to post earnings of $0.60 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $22.98 million. Last quarter, Central Valley Community missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.59 on estimates of $0.66. The stock fell by -0.06% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CVCY stock has fallen by -23.26%.

Is Central Valley Community Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CVCY stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.50, implying upside potential of 34.12% from current levels.

CVCY shares have lost about -25.96% in the past six months.

About Central Valley Community

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business, personal, and online banking. It operates commercial real estate lending, SBA lending and agribusiness lending departments. The company was founded on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.