Is CTM a Buy, Before Earnings?

Castellum, Inc. (CTM) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Castellum, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $12.2 million. Last quarter, Castellum, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.10 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock fell by -4.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CTM stock has fallen by -61.63%.

Is Castellum, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CTM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $6.51, implying upside potential of 1,325.76% from current levels.

CTM shares have lost about -57.33% in the past six months.

About Castellum, Inc.

Castellum, Inc. is a biotech company, which engages in the development of water treatment and sanitization technologies. It focuses on acquiring and growing technology companies in the area of information technology. The company offers solutions to food, water and health industries. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

