Is CRMT a Buy, Before Earnings?

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.91 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $352.87 million. Last quarter, America’s Car-Mart, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.23 on estimates of $0.34. The stock fell by -10.90% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CRMT stock has risen by 23.47%.

About America’s Car-Mart, Inc.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers. Its operations are conducted through its two subsidiaries, America’s Car Mart, Inc. and Colonial Auto Finance, Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

